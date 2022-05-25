Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -64.46% -8.80% -8.45% VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 22.32 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -8.31 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.88 $81.84 million $1.41 4.52

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

