HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $649.37.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $19.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.41. The company had a trading volume of 598,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,498. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.59.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.