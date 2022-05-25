Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

