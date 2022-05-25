Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

HBP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,605,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.