IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.89% of IAA worth $60,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,000. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

