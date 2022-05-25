IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,736,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 132.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.