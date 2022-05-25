Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,096. Illumina has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.