Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 3,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

