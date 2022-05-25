Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 14,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.