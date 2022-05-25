Innovius Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,209,366 NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,209,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,006,000. NerdWallet comprises approximately 62.2% of Innovius Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Innovius Capital Management LLC owned 15.76% of NerdWallet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,159. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

