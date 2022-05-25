Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

