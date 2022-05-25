Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.
Shares of FIH.U traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.59. 21,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,857. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.
Fairfax India Company Profile (Get Rating)
