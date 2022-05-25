Insider Buying: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Purchases 5,800 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PetIQ stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

