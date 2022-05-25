Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 279,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,033,545.52.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, William Wignall acquired 1,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.