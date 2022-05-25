Insider Buying: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Treasurer Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) Treasurer Andrew Stranberg bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STRNW opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

