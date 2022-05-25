Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,822,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,806. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

