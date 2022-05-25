Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 25,574 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 382,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ET stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 176,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,795,455. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

