Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 2,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

