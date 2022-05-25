Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2,327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Boeing stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. 62,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.13. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.