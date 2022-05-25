Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.09. 39,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.27 and a 12-month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
