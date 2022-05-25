Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,334. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

