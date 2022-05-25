Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

INTA stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,058.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $569,931 in the last 90 days. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 365.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

