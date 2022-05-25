InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Down to $60.78

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.78, but opened at $58.21. InterDigital shares last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 990 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.