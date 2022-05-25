Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,457.50 ($18.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,597.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,852.04. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 675 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Amy Schioldager acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,717 ($21.61) per share, with a total value of £171,700 ($216,056.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,300.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

