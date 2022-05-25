International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in International Money Express by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 216,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $746.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.