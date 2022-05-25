International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

