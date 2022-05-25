Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

