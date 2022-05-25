Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.64. Approximately 3,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $855.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $41,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

