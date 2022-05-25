Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.331-2.356 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $558.33.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.18 on Wednesday, reaching $376.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.43. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

