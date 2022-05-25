Inverse Finance Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $96.67 or 0.00326331 BTC on popular exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $366,587.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00208778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

