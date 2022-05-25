Invesco Ltd. Buys 25,295 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Zebra Technologies worth $423,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

