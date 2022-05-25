Invesco Ltd. Has $393.16 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $393,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 132.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

