Invesco Ltd. Has $405.97 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of AstraZeneca worth $405,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.71) to £120 ($151.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

