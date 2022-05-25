Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $352,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,231.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,316.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,438.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

