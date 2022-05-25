Invesco Ltd. Purchases 56,531 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Waste Connections worth $375,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $138,143,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

