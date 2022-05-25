Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,724,283 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724,283 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Baker Hughes worth $413,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.