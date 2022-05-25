Invesco Ltd. Sells 239,890 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 239,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.70% of First Solar worth $342,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

