Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,424 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.24% of Quanta Services worth $366,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

