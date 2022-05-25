Invesco Ltd. Sells 528,457 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 8.34% of Sunoco worth $339,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $4,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

