Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Summit Global Investments’ 5th Largest Position

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.26. 65,828,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,236,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

