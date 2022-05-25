Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI):
- 5/21/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “
- 5/13/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
