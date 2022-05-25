Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 79.1% in May

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IINX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 145,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,365. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

