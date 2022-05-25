IQ.cash (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,687.22

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 705.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 421.6% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $84,687.22 and $8.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,894.03 or 0.47082317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008770 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

