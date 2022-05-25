iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQ opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 157.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

