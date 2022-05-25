Iridium (IRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

Iridium (IRD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Iridium has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $156,482.67 and approximately $23.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 24,026,006 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

