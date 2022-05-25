iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is O Dell Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after buying an additional 228,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,347. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.