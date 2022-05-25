iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,197 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 544,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 267,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

