iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

