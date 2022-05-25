iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. 1,075,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,679,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

