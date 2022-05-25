iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.